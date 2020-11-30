Sections
Home / India News / Punjab CM lays foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi on Gurupurab

Punjab CM lays foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi on Gurupurab

The Chief minister also paid his respect at Sri Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Amritsar

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi. (Image via Twitter)

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi, as per an official statement.

In a tweet, Singh said: “At Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib to pay respects to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Guru Sahib’s 551st Prakash Purb. Prayed for Sarbat da Bhala...May Waheguru bless us all with peace and prosperity. #GuruNanakDevJi.”

 

With Covid-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today.People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

