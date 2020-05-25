Punjab district SBS Nagar declared Covid-19 free after last two discharged

Earlier, the district was declared Covid-19 free on April 22, but a new case was reported three days later. (Keshav Singh/HT file photo)

Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district was declared coronavirus disease (Covid-19) free on Monday after the remaining two patients were found recovered and discharged from a local hospital.

Vinay Bublani, deputy commissioner, SBS Nagar, said the patients were discharged from the Guru Nanak Mission Charitable Hospital at Dhahan Kaleran village.

Dr. Kavita Bhatia, in-charge of the hospital’s isolation ward, credited her team members for successfully combating the viral outbreak as no Covid-19 related fatality was reported in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajinder Bhatia said 112 Covid-19 positive patients, including 11 from the other districts, were treated in the district.

Bublani appealed to the discharged patients to comply with the mandatory seven-day isolation at home.

Earlier, the district was declared Covid-19 free on April 22, but a new case was reported three days later.