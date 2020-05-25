Punjab district SBS Nagar declared Covid-19 free after last two discharged
Vinay Bublani, deputy commissioner, SBS Nagar, said the patients were discharged from the Guru Nanak Mission Charitable Hospital at Dhahan Kaleran village.
Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district was declared coronavirus disease (Covid-19) free on Monday after the remaining two patients were found recovered and discharged from a local hospital.
Dr. Kavita Bhatia, in-charge of the hospital’s isolation ward, credited her team members for successfully combating the viral outbreak as no Covid-19 related fatality was reported in the district.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajinder Bhatia said 112 Covid-19 positive patients, including 11 from the other districts, were treated in the district.
Bublani appealed to the discharged patients to comply with the mandatory seven-day isolation at home.
Earlier, the district was declared Covid-19 free on April 22, but a new case was reported three days later.