Home / India News / Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab police officers buying fruits from a street vendor during government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended the curfew in the state by two more weeks beyond the national lockdown in place till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

Singh made the announcement during a video address and said the curfew will be lifted for fours hours every day to allow people to step out of their homes and shops to open.

The state’s information and public relations department issued a guideline for shops to open in a staggered manner across the state from 7am to 11am. The guideline said people must strictly follow norms social distancing, use sanitisers and masks.

“The State Home Department has issued detailed guidelines clarifying that the word ‘shopping complexes’ is replaced with ‘market complexes’ within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities meaning thereby that activities in market complexes would continue to remain prohibited till May 3, 2020,” the statement said.



Keeping in line with the central guidelines, shops registered under the Shops & Establishment Act except those in multi-brand and single-brand malls in rural areas are allowed to open with 50% strength of workers.

Similarly, in urban areas, all stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls do not have the permission to open.

Shops which deal in goods and those extending services like salons and barbershops etc. would continue to remain closed.

E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver essential goods only and the sale of liquor continues to be prohibited.

