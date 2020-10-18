Sections
Punjab: Four of family found dead in Faridkot district

Punjab: Four of family found dead in Faridkot district

The police suspect that the family members had set themselves on fire. They said a three-page suicide note signed by the supervisor, wherein he mentioned the hardship faced by the family due to the pandemic induced lockdown as the reason behind taking —was also recovered from their house.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 03:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Superintendent of police(SP), Faridkot, Sewa Singh Malhi said the family was originally from Rajasthan. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 40-year-old brick-kiln supervisor, his wife, and their two children were found dead at their house in a village near Faridkot early Saturday morning.

The police suspect that the family members had set themselves on fire.

They said a three-page suicide note signed by the supervisor, wherein he mentioned the hardship faced by the family due to the pandemic induced lockdown as the reason behind taking —was also recovered from their house.

Superintendent of police(SP), Faridkot, Sewa Singh Malhi said the family was originally from Rajasthan. “The supervisor had sent text messages to villagers before ending his life, but everyone was sleeping at that time. The villagers found him and his family, including his 36-year-old wife, dead later,” Malhi said.

“Investigation is on. A forensic team is at the spot. We are trying to ascertain if the children, a 15-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old son, were awake or if they were burnt alive in their sleep,” he said.

The suicide note also disclosed the details of the dwindling financial conditions of the family, the police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

