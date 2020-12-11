Sections
Home / India News / Punjab gears up with cold chain points for Covid-19 vaccine

In a virtual meeting to review the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister noted the state’s readiness for the vaccine rollout in terms of database of priority lists; infrastructure for cold chain management; identification and training of vaccinators, etc.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Chandigarh

Besides one state-level vaccine store, 22 district vaccine stores and 127 block level vaccine stories are being prepared for the roll-out of the vaccine in Punjab. (HT photo)

As Punjab gears up for the mega exercise with a total of 729 cold chain points, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the Health Department to incorporate the results of the second sero survey in the strategy for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out so that the high-risk population is covered first.

Apart from vaccine safety and vaccination site safety, correct and timely information communication was critical to the successful rollout of the vaccination, which is expected to be available soon in India, Captain Amarinder said.

Besides one state-level vaccine store, 22 district vaccine stores and 127 block level vaccine stories are being prepared for the roll-out of the vaccine in Punjab, which will also have 570 cold chain points. Besides one walk-in freezer at Ferozepur, the Government of India has decided to provide one more at Chandigarh. In addition, the state will have one walk-in cooler each at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, with more to be received from the Centre. In addition, the state has 1165 Ice Lined Refrigerators and 1079 Deep Freezers.

In line with the central government’s guidelines, data of about 1.25 lakh Health Care workers (Government and Private) has been compiled by the state government for the first phase vaccination.

Other steps being taken as part of the vaccine roll-out preparedness in the state include mapping of vaccinators, digital platform training in districts, trained manpower for vaccine inventory management and coordination at various levels.

