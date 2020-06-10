Punjab issues fresh guideline for religious places, allows reopening of community kitchens, prasad

Devotees at Kali Mata Temple in Patiala after the government allowed reopening of religious places on Monday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed distribution of prasad at releigious places and reopening of langars and community kitchens.

The order was issued by the state home department. It further said that all necessary precautions and protocols should be followed.

“It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of prasad at religious places subject to the conditions that physical distancing norms and all Covid hygiene precautions whie preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed,” the order said.

These places opened in most states on June 8 after the first phase of the relaxations (called Unlock 1) given by the central government came into force. Some of the temples, mosques and other places, however, remained closed on the first day.

But the places which opened saw long queues as devotees showed up in a large number.

The administration of various places of worship have put elaborate measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many sites have disinfectant tunnels in place to ensure that the devotees are completely disinfected before entering the premises. Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is one of them.

The Central government, in its guidelines issued last week, stated that all places of worship that open up will have to ensure social distancing is in place, and sanitise and screen devotees at regular intervals.

It also put a bar on the number of people to five who will be allowed inside at a time. The guidelines also specifically mention that only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside these religious places.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the Punjab government has not allowed cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to open till June 30.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed to open in Unlock 1.