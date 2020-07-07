Punjab tightens rules; visitors from other states must e-register now

The Punjab government has made mandatory e-registration for all travellers entering the state from Monday midnight, and also ruled out any dilution of the 14-day home quarantine norm for domestic entrants, an official said. The directions came in the wake of the high risk posed by those coming from New Delhi and national capital region in particular.

Travellers can self-register online from their homes, as per the guidelines of the government, and ensure hassle-free travel, a government spokesperson said. The state government has advised road travellers entering or transiting through Punjab to self-register, either through COVA (Corona Virus Alert) app or through a weblink,https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration, before embarking on the journey. The app was launched on March 9 by the state government to spread awareness by sharing various travel and preventive care advisories.The objective of e-registration is to avoid any inconvenience to the travellers due to crowding and long queues at the border check points.

For passengers who are entering the state and not merely transiting it, after successfully crossing the check-point, those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days. During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the Cova App. In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the check-point, said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that all relevant details about the visitors/residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the concerned health authorities and police stations through a real-time alert system. The concerned police stations would keep a regular check, both through physical and technical means (geo-fencing etc.), on the incoming visitors at their given addresses for their protection and the health and safety of the people of Punjab.