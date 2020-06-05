Punjab urges Centre to arrange trains for bringing migrant workers back to state

Sections
Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora also urged Chief Ministers of other states to purchase PPE kits manufactured in Punjab to fight coronavirus.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora further informed that the Punjab government had even sent buses to ferry the labourers back to the state and “two such buses have already reached Hoshiarpur today.” (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo)

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora has in a letter to the Union government urged it “to arrange trains for bringing migrant workers” who wish to come back from their home states and join work as industrial units have resumed their operations.

He further informed that the Punjab government had even sent buses to ferry the labourers back to the state and “two such buses have already reached Hoshiarpur today.”

Arora also urged Chief Ministers of other states to purchase PPE kits manufactured in Punjab to fight coronavirus.

“I had written another letter to all Chief Ministers of other states to purchase masks and PPE kits being manufactured by Punjab’s textile industry. At present, 103 units are manufacturing approved PPE kits in the state,” he said.



He stated that “for the benefit of industry, new industrial parks, near Mandi Gobindgarh, Mattewara (Ludhiana), Rajpura (Patiala), Mohali and Bathinda are also in the offing.”

Arora also claimed that during the lockdown/curfew, the industry was given several relaxations by the Punjab government and more such relaxations will be given in the future.

