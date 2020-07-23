Sections
Home / India News / Putin extends condolences to PM Modi over loss of lives in floods in various parts of India

Putin extends condolences to PM Modi over loss of lives in floods in various parts of India

“Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured,” Putin said in the message.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:00 IST

By Asian News International Posted by Shivani Kumar, Moscow Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (AP file photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives due to floods in various parts of India.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the floods in several states of the country,” the Russian President’s office said in a statement.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, northeastern states will continue to experience heavy downpour while parts of north India will experience heavy to moderate showers in isolated locations.



The flood situation in Assam again deteriorated on Wednesday as two more persons died in Barpeta and districts, taking the death toll to 89. Around 26.32 lakh people in 26 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected by the floods, as per the state’s disaster management authority.

Several parts of Bihar have been submerged in floodwaters with Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan had said that a total of 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in the state to deal with the floods situation.

Several people have been forced to set up camps along the national highway (NH-27) after their homes got partially submerged in floodwaters in Muzaffarpur’s Kanti area of the state.

