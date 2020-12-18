Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific

Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific

The four members of the Quad have stepped up their efforts to ensure security across the Indo-Pacific and to build alternative and resilient supply chains against the backdrop of China’s increasingly assertive actions across the region.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The virtual meeting of officials of India, Australia, Japan and the US was a follow-up to the last such official discussions in September, and the second ministerial meeting of the Quad held in Tokyo on October 6. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Senior officials of the four countries in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on Friday reviewed cooperation in connectivity and infrastructure development and security issues across the Indo-Pacific region.

The virtual meeting of officials of India, Australia, Japan and the US was a follow-up to the last such official discussions in September, and the second ministerial meeting of the Quad held in Tokyo on October 6. It also came in the wake of Australia participating in the Malabar trilateral naval exercise by India, Japan and the US last month.

The officials exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest and reviewed “ongoing and proposed practical cooperation in...connectivity and infrastructure development, and security issues, including counter-terrorism, cyber security, maritime security [and] humanitarian and disaster relief, with the objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific”, the external affairs ministry said.

The officials highlighted the need to ensure safe, effective and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines. In the context of the global pandemic, they “underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains for an expeditious and sustainable global economic recovery”, the ministry said.



The four countries reiterated their commitment to a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific based on shared values and principles and respect for international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The four members of the Quad have stepped up their efforts to ensure security across the Indo-Pacific and to build alternative and resilient supply chains against the backdrop of China’s increasingly assertive actions across the region.

Friday’s meeting was joined by officials of India’s external affairs ministry, Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade, Japan’s foreign ministry and the US state department.

The meeting also expressed appreciation for the Vietnamese chairmanship of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) and the outcomes of the East Asia Summit held in November. The officials reiterated support for Asean-centrality and Asean-led mechanisms, particularly the East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and their readiness to work with Asean and all other countries to realise a “common and promising vision for the Indo-Pacific”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Air quality dips in Mumbai as cold wave continues in northern India
by HT Correspondent
South Africa confirm two positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Sri Lanka series
by Reuters
Ludhiana police step up vigil outside ATMs after Dec-14 robbery bid
by Tarsem Singh Deogan
BJP, Cong leaders voiceless, only BJD can fight for Odisha’s interests: Naveen Patnaik
by Debabrata Mohanty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.