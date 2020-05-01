Sections
Home / World News / Quake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria’s capital

Quake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria’s capital

The temblor was followed by a series of minor aftershocks and was felt in the capital, Sofia, and elsewhere in the Balkan country.

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sofia (Bulgaria)

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bulgaria on Friday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage. (File photo for representation)

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bulgaria on Friday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The quake occurred just after 2 p.m. local time (1101 GMT) in the Balkan nation. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv at a shallow depth of two kilometers (slightly over one mile), according to the National Geophysical Institute.

The temblor was followed by a series of minor aftershocks and was felt in the capital, Sofia, and elsewhere in the Balkan country.

