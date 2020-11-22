Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Quota for Covid-19 warriors’ children: Minister thanks PM

Quota for Covid-19 warriors’ children: Minister thanks PM

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by the Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bengaluru

Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar. (REUTERS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing quota for children of Covid-19 warriors in the medical and dental colleges under the central pool.

“Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for introducing a new quota for ‘Wards of Covid-19 Warriors’ in MBBS and BDS seats under the central pool. It is a great honour for the sacrifice of #CovidWarriors who selflessly dedicated their lives for the service of the nation in these difficult times,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by the Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

The Centre said the five MBBS/BDS seats have been reserved.

Selection of the candidates would be made through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Nov 22, 2020 13:13 IST

latest news

Kriti Sanon’s lays perfect date-night tips this Sunday
Nov 22, 2020 15:42 IST
Heterogeneous thinkers may possess quick decision-making
Nov 22, 2020 15:40 IST
Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
29 years of Lamhe: Anil Kapoor reveals interesting fact about wife Sunita
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.