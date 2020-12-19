Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Quota policy not meant to deny merit, says Supreme Court

Quota policy not meant to deny merit, says Supreme Court

A bench headed by justice Uday Lalit ruled that subject to permissible quota benefits, any method of filling up seats must focus on merit and it should enable meritorious candidates, irrespective of their categories and caste.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 05:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court said that the contest in the open category must purely be on merit. (Amal KS/HT Photo )

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled against the idea of “communal reservation”, saying the policy of quota is not intended at denying meritorious candidates job opportunities just because they belong to reserved categories.

A bench headed by justice Uday Lalit ruled that subject to permissible quota benefits, any method of filling up seats must focus on merit and it should enable meritorious candidates, irrespective of their categories and caste. It said that the contest in the open category must purely be on merit.

The bone of contention was the manner in which vacancies under the special classes were to be filled for posts of female constable in Uttar Pradesh. With a policy that all male candidates securing marks more than the cut-offs for the general category will be selected, the same rule was not applicable for women.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
by Karn Pratap Singh
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-10 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenters today, discuss key issues

latest news

Lawmaker’s vote before conviction is valid: Supreme Court
by Abraham Thomas
Quota policy not meant to deny merit, says Supreme Court
by HT Correspondent
Allahabad high court stays man’s arrest under ‘love jihad’ law
COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.