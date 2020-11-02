Quota stir: Gujjars block railway track in Rajasthan

Gujjar demonstrators block railway tracks as part of an agitation over various demands for reservation including filling of backlog, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India on Sunday, November 01, 2020. (HT photo)

A large number of Gujjars gathered at Peelupura village of Bharatpur district on Sunday and launched agitation demanding reservation in education and jobs.

The protest turned violent after some agitators damaged the Mumbai-Delhi railway tracks passing through Peelupura, officials said. Around 3pm, some agitators uprooted the fish plate of the Mumbai-Delhi tracks and some blocked the Bayana-Hindaun route, the officials said. The tracks were cleared after some time, they added.

“Gujjar leader Kirorilal Bainsla reached Peelupura where he held talks with [sports and youth affairs] minister Ashok Chandna. The Gujjar leader asked the minister about the steps taken for the community. The talks were positive. Yesterday also we had a meeting with one faction of the Gujjar community who were satisfied with the assurances of the state government,” said Nathmal Deedal, Bharatpur district collector.

Railway traffic was also halted on the Delhi-Mumbai line passing through the Kota division.

“Railway traffic has been stopped on Delhi-Mumbai railway route as of now due to Gujjar agitation in Bharatpur,” said AK Pal, senior divisional commercial manager, Kota railway division.

“Alert has been sounded across all the stations of Kota railway division. Meanwhile, already 450 personnel of the railway police force (RPF) and government railway police are deployed in Kota railway division due to the agitation.”

Extra police force will be also sent to the Gujjar-dominated areas in districts across eastern Rajasthan, especially in Bharatpur and Karauli. “We are monitoring the situation from the headquarters,” said Saurabh Srivastava, additional director general of police, law and order.