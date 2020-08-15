Sections
Home / India News / Quoting Nehru, Rahul Gandhi wishes India on 74th Independence Day

Quoting Nehru, Rahul Gandhi wishes India on 74th Independence Day

Independence day celebrations in the country are held in a different manner due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Remembering a quote of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. “The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day.” (Reuters file photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Remembering a quote of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. “The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day.”

Also read| ‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance in Independence Day speech

Extending the wishes to the country on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”



Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to Covid-19 pandemic.



The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Mains 2020 admit card release date: Here’s when to expect
Aug 15, 2020 09:21 IST
On 74th I-Day, take pledge to fulfill PM’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shah
Aug 15, 2020 09:17 IST
Bayern debacle was Barcelona’s worst defeat in almost 80 years
Aug 15, 2020 09:18 IST
Ex-worker to pay Tesla $25,000 in attorneys’ fees. Here’s why
Aug 15, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.