Sections
Home / India News / ‘Radical change in Jammu-Kashmir over five years’: Rajnath Singh

‘Radical change in Jammu-Kashmir over five years’: Rajnath Singh

Singh was referring to the February 1994 resolution that said the entire erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, including PoK, are India’s integral part and asked Pakistan vacate the areas of the region it has occupied through aggression.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 04:46 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses the 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (PTI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Jammu & Kashmir will witness a radical change in terms of development over the next five years and that people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be envious and will seek to live with India. “The day it happens, our unanimous resolution of Parliament will also be fulfilled,” he said at a virtual rally focussed on Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh was referring to the February 1994 resolution that said the entire erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, including PoK, are India’s integral part and asked Pakistan vacate the areas of the region it has occupied through aggression.

Singh called Constitution’s Article 370, which was nullified last year , an “old stain”.

Singh said the weather has changed and Pakistan is feeling the heat. “Our channels are now showing temperatures of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit [PoK]. ...Therefore, there is now more mischief but our security forces and agencies are giving them a befitting reply. Terrorists are being killed in large numbers...”



In its response, the Pakistan Foreign Office rejected Singh’s remarks about the situation in J&K, while it described the Article 370 move as “illegal and unilateral” and said subsequent steps showed “that the primary motivation remains the disempowerment and disenfranchisement of the Kashmiri people…”

Pakistan alleged that Singh’s statements were a “desperate attempt” to divert attention and accused India of “human rights violations”.

Singh also questioned arch-rival Congress’s “discreet silence” over the nullification of Article 370.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “At this juncture, defence minister rather than narrating poetry should explain the reality of 75% jump in Incursion by China at LAC and why till date China has not retreated from Pangong Tso.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Data takes centre stage in virus-ravaged world
Jun 15, 2020 05:23 IST
Pradhan promises aid to Assam gas blowout victims
Jun 15, 2020 04:52 IST
‘Radical change in Jammu-Kashmir over five years’: Rajnath Singh
Jun 15, 2020 04:46 IST
India no longer weak, will not compromise on pride: Rajnath Singh
Jun 15, 2020 04:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.