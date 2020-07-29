Watch: Security tightened in Ambala as Rafale jets arrive today, ban on photos and videos

Sections
The jets took off from France on Monday and will arrive at the Ambala Air Force station after covering a distance of 7,000 kilometres.

File photo: Rafale fighter jets being refuelled mid-air on their way to Ambala from France. (ANI)

As the first batch of five Rafale aircraft is all set to arrive in Ambala on Wednesday from France to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet, the Ambala Police have tightened the security and prohibited people from taking photos or videos of the jet planes. People have been asked not to go to their terraces for taking videos or photographs of the aircraft.

The violators will face an immediate arrest and an FIR against them, the police said. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits congregation of four or more people in an area, has been imposed near the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana and in adjoining areas like Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhora.

The jets took off from France on Monday and will arrive at the Ambala Air Force station after covering a distance of 7,000 kilometres with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The fleet comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, an IAF official said.

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala to receive the Rafale combat aircraft. The planes are expected to take off from Al Dhafra in UAE at around 11 am IST and reach Ambala by 2 pm, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

A team of pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the Air Chief and brief him about their flying and training in France after which the formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would take place.

The agreement for the biggest-ever defence deal by India was signed in 2016 for acquiring 36 Rafale jets for over Rs 60,000 crore.

