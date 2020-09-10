Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today

Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces will attend the ceremony.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rafale fighter jets will be inducted to the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ today. (@IAF_MCC/Twitter)

The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am into the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at the Air Force Station in Ambala.

Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guests of the event.

Parly will also receive a guard of honour upon her arrival in Delhi.

The event will also be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers.



Emmanuel Lenain, French ambassador to India and Eric Autellet, France’s air general will also participate in the induction ceremony.

The ceremonial unveiling of the aircraft will be accompanied with the traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’. The Rafale and Tejas aircrafts will also participate in an Air Display following which the Rafale aircraft will receive a water cannon salute.

The first five Rafale aircrafts of the IAF arrived in Ambala on July 27.

Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation will also be present in the ceremony.

The Indian and French delegation are also scheduled to hold bilateral meeting after the ceremony.

(with inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Sep 10, 2020 05:35 IST
India bulks up amid provocation by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sep 10, 2020 07:11 IST
Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today
Sep 10, 2020 08:16 IST
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
Sep 10, 2020 07:57 IST

latest news

Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro services resume on Red, Green, Violet lines
Sep 10, 2020 08:38 IST
Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts
Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
Delhi to see a hot and humid day
Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over lynching of murder accused in Kushinagar
Sep 10, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.