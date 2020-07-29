Rafales, ‘beauty and beast’, are home. A look at their journey in pics

Acting on a special request by the IAF, France has accelerated the deliveries of Rafale fighters to India. (Photo @IAF_MCC)

The Rafales, described as “beauty and beast” by the Indian envoy in France”, entered the Indian airspace and were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs, defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted while welcoming them home.

The 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater aircraft have landed at the Ambala airbase and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria is there to receive the fleet. The jets will be given a customary water salute as part of the welcome ceremony.

“Real beauty and beast!” Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf said while the planes were being flagged off in Bordeaux. “First five Rafale to India – swift, nimble, versatile, advanced and lethal,” he added.

The new fighters — the first imported jets to be inducted into the IAF in 23 years after the Russian Sukhoi-30 jets entered service in June 1997 — will significantly enhance the offensive capabilities of the IAF, which has for long planned to update its fighter jet force.

Acting on a special request by the IAF, France has accelerated the deliveries of Rafale fighters to India.

The first Rafale’s RB-001 tail number denotes the initials of the IAF chief: Rakesh Bhadauria. He led the complex negotiations for the Rafale deal.

Here a look at their journey:

The Rafales will be a part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, which is also known as the ‘Golden Arrows.’

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, on their way to India, were seen being re-fuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker, and the pictures taken at 30,000 feet were posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in France.

Another short of the Rafales being re-fuelled mid-air on way to India.

Indian ambassador in France Jawed Ashraf visited the Rafale Assembly line, training facilities and interacted with officials from Dassault.

Rafale ready to fly to India

The delivery of 36 fighters will be completed by the end of next year.

When defence minister Rajnath Singh took a sortie on a Rafale aircraft in France last year in October.

Rajnath Singh all geared up for the sortie on Rafale last year.