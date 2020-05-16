‘Country staring at economic storm, need to lift lockdown wisely’: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi’s media interaction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with the media during which he spoke about the situation of the migrants and the economic package announced by the Centre to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and revive the economy.

“I will be taking questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel,” Gandhi had posted on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Speaking with members of the press, the Wayanad MP asked the Modi government to rethink its Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. He said the Centre should put the money directly in the hands of the people by transferring it to their bank accounts instead of offering it as credit.

The former Congress chief had addressed a video press conference earlier this month on May 8 and took questions on Covid-19 and the economic crisis.

Here are the highlights of the his press interaction:

- Rahul Gandhi thanks media for the role it has played in highlighting the issues related to Covid-19 outbreak.

- On PM’s ‘local about vocal’ slogan, Rahul Gandhi said that a person can be vocal only if they aren’t hungry, again reiterating the demand to put money in the bank accounts of those affected.

- Centre is not giving the money to the states that is due to them...all CMs saying this, even the BJP chief ministers

- The Railways minister’s allegation of Congress-ruled states not giving NOCs to let trains go to their states, Rahul Gandhi says it is a wrong allegation since it was Congress which made the suggestion in the first place. He again reiterates that migrants should be sent back to their states safely and their needs taken care of.

- The government’s economic package is a credit package under which the money is not reaching those affected directly. Which is what we are saying today.

-States should get support from the Centre because only the states can lead and implement the fight against Covid-19 while the role of the central government is to manage. There are complaints that the Centre is not giving states their share of money.

- States where we are in alliance, there is a conversation. But we are certainly putting pressure on these governments and aggressively pursuing this in Congress-ruled states to help migrant workers walking backing home.

- Asked about how to strengthen MNREGA, Rahul Gandhi said - those in villages should be covered under MNREGA and in cities, should be covered under NYAY. We are asking government to implement a programme like NYAY scheme for those working in cities, give them money for a few months and then stop it after that.

- I am sure the government will consider my suggestions. I have spoken to a lot of people who have said the same things about putting money in people’s hands. I want PM Modi to seriously think about these suggestions.

- There is no choice between livelihood and people’s health. We need to lift lockdown....we have to revive our economy and take care of those at risk . That is what the planning all about.

- In the short term, fire demand, protect small and medium businesses. In the medium term, these businesses should be given financial support. There should be a clear-cut policy for job creation.

- I want to warn the government that the country is staring at economic storm and I am trying to put pressure on them. That is the work of the opposition

- It is the duty of the government, Opposition and all of us to help the migrants and put money directly into their pockets.

- Asked about who is responsible for the ‘condition of migrants’, Rahul Gandhi said, this isn’t the time to point fingers. He said the problem of migrants is very challenging.; all of us need to help those walking on the highways.

--We have to open the lockdown but it should be lifted carefully and intelligently, protecting the vulnerable people like aged, heart patients etc at the same time.

- The government should rethink its economic package. There is need to put money in the hands of the people, directly in their bank accounts because if we do not support our small businesses and farmers and others, our economy won’t start.

- India is in a crisis , small business, labourers and every one is in a crisis; heartbreaking to see migrants walking on highways.