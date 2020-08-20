Rahul Gandhi again attacks govt, claims India won’t be able to give jobs to youth

Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier on Wednesday alleging that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (HT photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued with his attack on the government, this time on the jobs front, claiming on Thursday that India will not be able to provide employment to youth.

“Media made fun of me when I warned the country that there will be heavy loss due to Covid-19. Today I am saying our country won’t be able to give jobs. If you don’t agree then wait for 6-7 months,” Gandhi said in a video message. 

“In the last four months, around two crore people have lost their jobs. The future of two crore families is in the dark. The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook,” Gandhi had tweeted attaching a media report.



The former Congress president had also attacked the government over the expansion of the list of beneficiaries of National Food Security Act.

“The Modi government had to expand the list of beneficiaries of NFSA, but the government did not do so. The public did not get ration which was their right and the problem took the form of tragedy,” Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi.

A huge row broke out between the government and the Congress party after a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last week alleged that senior Facebook executives had opposed applying hate speech rules to posts by certain BJP leaders.

The BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitter war of words over the issue.

“We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news and hate speech. As exposed by WSJ, Facebook’s involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

Hitting back at the Congress, Union Information Technology Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said people whose political base has “shrunk like anything” seek to dominate discourse on these platforms, and asserted that everybody, regardless of his ideology, has the right to air views.

