Rahul Gandhi arrives in Guwahati to pay respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on a chartered flight from Goa along with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with two senior leaders of the party arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning to pay their last respects to former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died on Monday due to post-Covid complications

Gandhi landed at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on a chartered flight from Goa along with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

Soon after landing, he along with the other two leaders went directly to Gogoi’s official residence in Guwahati to meet the former leader’s family members including wife Dolly and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam.

From there, he will go to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the city, where the mortal remains of Gogoi was moved Tuesday evening, and offer last respects to the departed leader.

Gandhi and Venugopal will leave for Delhi after that while Singh, who is also the party in-charge for Assam, will stay back to attend the cremation scheduled on Thursday.

The last rites of Gogoi will be performed at Nabagraha cremation grounds in Guwahati on Thursday morning. The body is slated to be carried from Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra to a mosque, temple, gurudwara and church before it is taken to the cremation ground.