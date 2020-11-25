Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi arrives in Guwahati to pay respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Guwahati to pay respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal will leave for Delhi today while Jitendra Singh, who is also the Congress in-charge for Assam, will stay back to attend Tarun Gogoi’s cremation on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:25 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on a chartered flight from Goa along with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with two senior leaders of the party arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning to pay their last respects to former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died on Monday due to post-Covid complications

Gandhi landed at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on a chartered flight from Goa along with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

Soon after landing, he along with the other two leaders went directly to Gogoi’s official residence in Guwahati to meet the former leader’s family members including wife Dolly and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam.

From there, he will go to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the city, where the mortal remains of Gogoi was moved Tuesday evening, and offer last respects to the departed leader.

Gandhi and Venugopal will leave for Delhi after that while Singh, who is also the party in-charge for Assam, will stay back to attend the cremation scheduled on Thursday.

The last rites of Gogoi will be performed at Nabagraha cremation grounds in Guwahati on Thursday morning. The body is slated to be carried from Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra to a mosque, temple, gurudwara and church before it is taken to the cremation ground.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Nov 25, 2020 10:43 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 10:32 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Guwahati to pay respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
Nov 25, 2020 11:25 IST
MHCET Law Result 2020 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check
Nov 25, 2020 11:19 IST
Kriti Kharbanda says Pulkit Samrat can be ‘brand-ambassador for selflove’
Nov 25, 2020 11:18 IST
Varun Dhawan refutes rumours of being first choice for Scam 1992
Nov 25, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.