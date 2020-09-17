Sections
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Also read: PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal.

The BJP has organised a “Seva Saptah” from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

