Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former president Pranab Mukherjee in April 2017. (PTI File Photo )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and paid homage to him.

“With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee,” Gandhi said on Twitter.   “I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” he said.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

