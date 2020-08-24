Rahul Gandhi didn’t say or allude to it, claims Surjewala over ‘collusion with BJP’ remark

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala denied reports of Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that leaders who wrote the letter seeking dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC did so in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress,” Surjewala tweeted.

Surjewala tagged Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s tweet in his post, which was in response to Rahul Gandhi’s remark about collusion with the BJP. Kapil Sibal later withdrew his tweet after Rahul Gandhi told him that he did not make the comments attributed to him.