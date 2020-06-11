Sections
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, former US diplomat Nicholas Burns to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi, former US diplomat Nicholas Burns to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow

This comes a week after Gandhi held a discussion with industrialist and Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj on the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gandhi has been conduction a series of discussions with eminent personalities and experts amid the coronavirus crisis. (PTI)

Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be holding an interactive session with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on Friday to discuss “how the Covid-19 crisis is reshaping the world order”.

“Tomorrow, Friday, 12th June, 10 AM onwards, join my conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns on how the Covid crisis is reshaping the world order, across all my social media platforms,” Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.

Also read: ‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’ - PM





Gandhi has been conduction a series of discussions with eminent personalities and experts amid the coronavirus crisis. His first dialogue was with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan which took place on April 30. Rajan had told Gandhi that the second and the third lockdown in the country amid the Covid-19 crisis “will be devastating for India”.



The subsequent weeks saw Gandhi hold discussions with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and globally renowned public health experts - Professor Ashish Jha of Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke.

While Banerjee recalled the need for a robust economic package for the revival of the coronavirus-hit economy, Rajiv Bajaj said that India has “flattened the wrong curve” by decimating India’s economy.  

“You (the government) have not solved that problem. But you have definitely decimated the economy. You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) curve. This is what we have ended up with, the worst of both the worlds,” Bajaj told Gandhi last week.

   

