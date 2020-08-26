Sections
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before

Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on Tuesday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could cause a structural downshift on the country’s potential output.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures during a campaign rally in Nuh district of in this file photo. Gandhi said RBI has “now confirmed” what he has been talking about for months. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on the government over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest warning on economic contraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying “distractions through media won’t help the poor”.

Gandhi said the central bank has “now confirmed” what he has been talking about for months and suggested a few ways to restart the economy.

“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Govt needs to: Spend more, not lend more. Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption. Distractions through media won’t help the poor or make the economic disaster disappear,” the former Congress leader tweeted.

The central bank had said in its annual report released on Tuesday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could cause a structural downshift on India’s potential output, with the gross domestic product (GDP) likely to contract in the second quarter as well.



RBI, which on previous occasions warned that the country’s GDP is set to contract at least in the first half of the current year, said, unlike the 2008 financial crisis which was man-made, the recovery this time is likely to be different and path likely more gradual.

“The global crisis occurred after years of robust growth with macroeconomic stability; by contrast, Covid-19 has hit the economy after consecutive quarters of slowdown,” RBI said.

Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, has been leading his party’s attack on the Centre over a number of issues, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the border standoff with China, for some time now.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, on its part, denied his accusations with senior leaders, including JP Nadda, taking on the Congress leader.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Experts divided over resumption of Delhi Metro services
Aug 26, 2020 11:46 IST
Former Indian shot put medalist arrested in US for killing wife and mother
Aug 26, 2020 11:45 IST
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in coma, renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’: Hospital
Aug 26, 2020 11:45 IST
Kubbra Sait slams derogatory tweet that called Rhea Chakraborty ‘sex bait’
Aug 26, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.