Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen in this file photo. Gandhi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border standoff with China in Ladakh. (Reuters Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has led his party’s relentless attack on the government over the border stand-off with China, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue on Sunday once again.

“Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi and the Congress have been critical of the government over the handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed on June 15 by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. He and his party have been questioning the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

Congress had criticised PM Modi for not naming China in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, asking the government to tell people how it proposes to push back Chinese forces occupying Indian territory.

“We all are proud of our armed, paramilitary and police forces. We 1.3 billion Indians and all Congress workers are proud of them. Whenever there has been an attack on us, they have given a befitting reply to the attackers,” Congress’ chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, told reporters after the flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters.

“But we must also think why our rulers are scared of taking China’s name. Today, on the Independence Day, when China has occupied our territory, every Indian should ask the government how it proposes to push the Chinese forces back and protect our territorial integrity. Why are those who are sitting in power scared of mentioning China’s name?” he asked.

Surjewala’s comments came after the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech, delivered a sharp message to China and Pakistan, declaring that the armed forces deployed along the borders with the two countries have given a fitting reply to those who sought to challenge India’s sovereignty. However, he did not name the two countries.

On Friday, Gandhi had claimed that the country will have to pay a “huge price”.

“GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price,” he had tweeted.