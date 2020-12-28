Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi leaves for Milan a day before Congress foundation day

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Milan a day before Congress foundation day

Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 11:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy, a day ahead of the party celebrating its 136th foundation day on Monday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has left the country, but did not disclose the location.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” Surjewala told PTI.

Also Read: Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards



Party functionaries, however, told Hindustan Times that Gandhi had left for Milan.



This is not the first time the Congress leader has left the country. Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted, :So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying.”

However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, responding to the criticism, said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
Chilly Delhi on cold wave brink, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
2nd Test Live: Sixth wicket down, Jadeja dismisses Paine
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ananya Panday speaks up about body positivity and supporting the vulnerable
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘That’s a good enough top 7’: Moody names India’s certainty in Tests
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.