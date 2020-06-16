‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19

Sections
Gujarat reported 514 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 24,104, while the death toll rose to 1,506 with 28 new fatalities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharpened his attack on the government over the Covid-19 situation. He particularly focussed on Gujarat, comparing it with six other states ruled by Congress or its allies.

“Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25%, Maharashtra: 3.73%, Rajasthan: 2.32%, Punjab: 2.17%, Puducherry: 1.98%, Jharkhand: 0.5%, Chhattisgarh: 0.35%. Gujarat Model exposed,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

 

The former Congress president also attached a news article in his post on the tally in Gujarat.



Gujarat reported 514 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 24,104, while the death toll rose to 1,506 with 28 new fatalities, 23 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

With 339 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state increased to 16,672, it said.

The state now has 5,926 active cases, out of which 71 patients are on ventilator and the condition of 5,855 others is stable, the health department said.

Out of the 514 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state between Sunday and Monday, Ahmedabad alone reported 327 cases, taking the total in the district to 16,967.

