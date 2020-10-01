Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Will be last nail in the coffin of Yogi government,’ says Randeep Singh Surjewala on lathicharge

‘Will be last nail in the coffin of Yogi government,’ says Randeep Singh Surjewala on lathicharge

Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every baton on my body will prove to be the last nail in the British empire’s coffin, tweets Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (PTI)

Quoting Lala Lajpat Rai, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on the Yogi government’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. “Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every baton on my body will prove to be the last nail in the British empire’s coffin....the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on Yogi government’s rule,” the Congress spokesperson tweeted.

 

 

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police near Yamuna Expressway when they started marching to Hathras to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and succumbed to the injuries on September 29 in Delhi.

The Gandhis were first stopped on their way as Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Later, they were detained. Videos of Rahul Gandhi stumbling after being pushed by police personnel have emerged on social media.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Oct 01, 2020 17:03 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Oct 01, 2020 16:40 IST

latest news

Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in six months
Oct 01, 2020 17:24 IST
Marie Claire Paris launches its third salon & wellness in Benga-luru, India
Oct 01, 2020 17:23 IST
Abhay Deol calls Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ‘demotion’ shameless
Oct 01, 2020 17:22 IST
Maoists kill 2 villagers in Chhattisgarh for being informers: Police
Oct 01, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.