Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to take out tractor rallies in Punjab on Sunday to protest the three farm laws recently cleared by Parliament after his visit to the state to extend support to agitating farmers was postponed by a day as he visited the family of Hathras gang-rape victim on Saturday.

According to a Punjab Congress spokesperson, the former party president’s rallies will cover more than 50km, starting from Moga to Patiala, over three days till October 6. During his three-day visit, Gandhi will lead the party’s tractor rally in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala districts of the Malwa region, covering more than 50 km, the spokesperson said. The rallies are scheduled to begin at 11am on each of the three days, and will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Apart from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, all party ministers, MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the protest rallies along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

On the first day, the protest rally will begin with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in Moga district before moving through Lopon. It will then head to Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating at a public meeting in Raikot and covering a distance of around 22km.

On October 5, the party will cover a distance of 20km, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk in the Sangrur district, from where Gandhi and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh to address a public meeting. They will then head to Samana in Patiala district on tractors. Their receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

The last leg of the protest will commence from Dudhan Sadhan in the Patiala district with a public meeting. The Congress team will then head for Pehowa border, which is at a distance of 10km. Gandhi will then enter Haryana from for a series of programmes in the neighbouring state.

The Congress party is protesting against three farm laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - passed by the Parliament during the monsoon session.