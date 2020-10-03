Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab against farm laws put off by a day

Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab against farm laws put off by a day

Punjab Congress is trying to put up a united face for protests against the farm laws during Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead protests against the farm reform laws in Punjab and Haryana in the next few days. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has put off his Punjab visit by a day and will now be taking out tractor rallies in the state against the centre’s agriculture laws from October 4 to 6.

The change in programme was announced by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral on Friday. “Change in @RahulGandhi tractor rallies programme; rescheduled to October 4, 5, 6. Rest remains the same,” he tweeted.

During his three-day visit, Rahul will lead the party’s tractor rally in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala districts of the Malwa region, covering more than 50 km, according to a Punjab Congress spokesperson. Besides the chief minister, all party ministers, MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the protest rallies along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, on Friday, said a meeting of state party leaders will be held in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s October 5 visit to Haryana. The HPCC chief said in a statement that Gandhi will visit Haryana to extend support to farmers against the controversial farm laws.



Also Read: Farmers stir in Haryana fading out, Cong banks on Rahul’s visit

There are several disgruntled leaders in the state Congress, but Rawat is making efforts to ensure that the party presents a united face at the event. Rawat met former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sulking ever since he quit the state cabinet last year after being stripped of key portfolios, in Amritsar to placate him.

“Sidhu will participate in Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally and so will other leaders. It is a party event in support of the state’s farmers who are protesting against the three new laws,” a party leader said.

Also Watch: FIR filed against Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi over March towards Hathras

Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, who has been critical of the chief minister’s functioning in recent months, said if he gets an invite, he will participate in the tractor rally.

Meanwhile, director general of police Dinkar Gupta, on Friday, reached Moga to review the security arrangements for Rahul’s rally, which will start from Badhni Kalan of Moga district. Faridkot range inspector general of police (IGP) Kaustubh Sharma and Ludhiana range IGP Naunihal Singh were also present in the meeting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
Oct 03, 2020 06:21 IST
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Oct 03, 2020 01:24 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 08:45 IST

latest news

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Oct 03, 2020 08:56 IST
Here is what is happening in Hathras and beyond
Oct 03, 2020 08:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley and all the latest news
Oct 03, 2020 08:56 IST
Punjab: Parents wary of sending kids to school amid Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 03, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.