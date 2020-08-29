Sections
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi says demonetisation, ‘flawed GST’, ‘failed’ lockdown hurt Indian economy

Rahul Gandhi says demonetisation, ‘flawed GST’, ‘failed’ lockdown hurt Indian economy

Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an ‘Act of God’, and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an ‘Act of God’, saying the Indian economy has been “destroyed” by three actions -- demonetisation, “flawed” GST and a “failed” lockdown.

Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an ‘Act of God’, and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Tagging a news report on her remarks, Gandhi tweeted, “India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie.” The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
Aug 29, 2020 00:55 IST
House panel to hold Pompeo in contempt over Ukraine documents
Aug 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi can only be quizzed inside jail: HC
Aug 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress, BJP trade barbs over drugs angle
Aug 29, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.