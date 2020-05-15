Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Niti Aayog, a government think tank, predicting that there would be no Covid-19 cases after May 16. The think tank said the government’s lockdown strategy to control the virus will enable that.

“The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I’d like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt’s national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th,” tweeted the Congress leader.

The graph, as seen in the picture shared by Gandhi, shows the curve predicting new cases peaking around last week of April and then sloping downwards to zero on May 16.

However, there has been no let up in the cases even as the third phase of nationwide lockdown ends this Sunday.

Earlier today, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,649 in the country while cases touched 81,970, said the health ministry.