Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, claims inflation, unemployment rate at all-time high

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that the public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 11:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Central government and claimed that inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that the public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily.

“Banks are in trouble and GDP too. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. Public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily. Development or destruction?” he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

 

Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been targeting the Centre on various issues, including the handling of the coronavirus crisis, economic conditions in the country and unemployment, among others and alleged that the government was not doing enough to resolve these issues.

