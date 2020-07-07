Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi takes fresh dig at Centre over rising coronavirus infections

Rahul Gandhi takes fresh dig at Centre over rising coronavirus infections

Gandhi’s attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 03:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a video clip of the remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the battle against coronavirus will take 21 days. (ANI file photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued to attack the central government over rising coronavirus cases, saying its handling of the pandemic would be a part of future Harvard Business School (HBS) case studies on failure.

Gandhi also attacked the government on demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi’s attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a video clip of the remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the battle against coronavirus will take 21 days.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir drug
Jul 07, 2020 03:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes fresh dig at Centre over rising coronavirus infections
Jul 07, 2020 03:45 IST
Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises
Jul 07, 2020 03:20 IST
US to force out foreign students whose classes move online due to Covid
Jul 07, 2020 03:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.