Rahul Gandhi takes fresh dig at Centre over rising coronavirus infections

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued to attack the central government over rising coronavirus cases, saying its handling of the pandemic would be a part of future Harvard Business School (HBS) case studies on failure.

Gandhi also attacked the government on demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi’s attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a video clip of the remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the battle against coronavirus will take 21 days.