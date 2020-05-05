Sections
Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Gandhi held first such talk with Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during which the latter said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT FILE PHOTO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the Covid-19 crisis, on Tuesday as part of his series of discussion with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #Covid19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel.”

The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired tomorrow. In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.



Gandhi held first such talk with Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during which the latter said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.



He also said that unemployment numbers are really worrying and India needs to be “cleverer” about lifting the lockdown.

