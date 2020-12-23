Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration on Thursday, later meet President

Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration on Thursday, later meet President

Gandhi earlier undertook a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign against the laws

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, HindustanTimes New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh ride a tractor driven by PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during their 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over new farm laws, in Sangrur district in October. (PTI File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest on Thursday against the three farm laws enacted in September before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of his party’s lawmakers to submit around 20 million signatures collected from across the country over the last three months seeking repeal of the legislation.

“After that [the protest] he [Gandhi] and other senior leaders will meet the President and submit a memorandum with 2 crore [20 million] signatures seeking his intervention,” Congress leader K Suresh said.

Also Read: Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers

Gandhi earlier undertook a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign against the laws.

The Congress launched a nationwide campaign in September for collecting appeals of farmers, farm labourers, and other stakeholders addressed to Kovind for repealing the laws.

“The government has chosen to brazenly defame, discredit and eventually tire out the lakhs of protesting farmers. The Modi government and its ministers have chosen to insult them,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

What’s on the menu in a post-pandemic world?
by Shara Ashraf Prayag
Asia’s capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.