Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to launch video programme to counter ‘narrative of hatred’

Rahul Gandhi to launch video programme to counter ‘narrative of hatred’

Rahul Gandhi said “fascist forces” have captured the media and a narrative of hatred and lies was “tearing India apart”

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch a video programme on current affairs and history on Tuesday. (ANI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch a video programme on current affairs and history and make them “accessible for those interested in the truth”.

“I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video,” Gandhi tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Gandhi had interacted with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Laureate Abhijeet Banerjee on separate occasions on video to discuss measures taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and economic strategy to move forward.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said the media has been “captured by fascist forces” and a narrative of hatred and lies was “tearing India apart”.



“Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart,” he wrote.

He is expected to talk on current issues confronting the country and tell viewers what he thinks about those, sources said.

The Congress’ relationship with the media has not been smooth in recent times. In May last year, soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the party decided not to send its spokespersons on television debates. The move was widely attributed to the party’s discomfiture caused by the leadership crisis after Rahul Gandhi quit as party president. But Congress functionaries had maintained that the decision was taken to register protest against the alleged “unfair treatment” meted out to its panellists in debates by anchors who “toe the BJP’s line”.

Ten months later in April this year, the Congress rescinded its decision of not sending its spokespersons on television debates a week into the first phase of the lockdown.

