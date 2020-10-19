Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency

Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency

Congress party leaders have said that no public function is scheduled during Rahul Gandhi’s three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen speaking in this file photo. Gandhi will start a three-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala from Monday to review the coronavirus pandemic situation. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a three-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala from Monday to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in his parliamentary constituency. Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight and first go to Malappuram by road to take part in a review meeting called by the collector.

After the meeting, he is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night. He will go to Wayanad the next day. Party leaders have said that no public function is scheduled during the three-day visit of Gandhi. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts form a part of his constituency.

The former Congress president will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 at Wayanad collectorate on Tuesday, the second day of this visit. He will also hold DISHA meeting at Wayanad collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta for the night. On the last day of his visit, Gandhi will visit District Hospital Mananthawadi to take stock. He will then go to Kannur Airport from where he will take a special flight back to Delhi.

Also read | Kerala is paying price of gross negligence during Onam: Harsh Vardhan on spike in Covid-19 cases

There was a controversy last week after Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi school built with his MP fund. The online function was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute saying the state government was not informed and health protocols were not met. The Congress party had criticised the decision and said that it was a politically-motivated move.

Kerala on Sunday reported 7,631 new cases of Covid-19 and the death toll in the state reached 1,161 after 22 people succumbed to the coronavirus disease, according to the state health department. There are 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation
Oct 19, 2020 10:38 IST
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Oct 19, 2020 10:17 IST
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Oct 19, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies, Sriti and Shabir bid adieu
Oct 19, 2020 10:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
Oct 19, 2020 10:35 IST
MP Police’s cyber cell arrests 6 for defrauding companies of export promotion benefit
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Maryam Nawaz’s husband ‘arrested’ in Karachi after rally against government
Oct 19, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.