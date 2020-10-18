Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit his north Kerala constituency of Wayanad tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to visit his north Kerala constituency of Wayanad tomorrow

No public function is scheduled during the three-day visit but he will attend a review meeting called by the Malappuram collector on Monday and later proceed to Wayanad. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts also form a part of his constituency.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

On Tuesday, he will also attend a Covid-19 review meeting in Wayanad Collectorate. He will visit Mananthawady Government Hospital on Wednesday before leaving from Kannur airport. (HT PHOTO.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his north Kerala parliamentary constituency Wayanad from October 19-21, the Wayanad District Congress Committee said.

No public function is scheduled during the three-day visit but he will attend a review meeting called by the Malappuram collector on Monday and later proceed to Wayanad. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts form a part of his constituency.

On Tuesday, he will also attend a Covid-19 review meeting in Wayanad Collectorate. He will visit Mananthawady Government Hospital on Wednesday before leaving from Kannur airport, the DCC said.

Last week there was a controversy after Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi School built with his MP fund. The online function was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute saying the state government was not informed and health protocols were not met.

The Congress had criticised the decision saying it was a politically-motivated move. His presence in the last Lok Sabha election helped the Congress-led United Democratic Front to win 19 out of 20 seats in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Oct 18, 2020 19:24 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis
Oct 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.