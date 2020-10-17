Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Larger than life cutout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed during party's 'Kheti Bachao' tractor rally against the farm laws, at Sanaur in Patiala. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a two day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation inhis parliamentary constituency, a senior party leader said here on Saturday.

Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

“After the meet, he will leave for Wayanad. On October 20, he will attend the Covid-19 review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate and DISHA committee,” Balakrishnan told PTI.

The Congress leader will visit the government hospital at Mananthavady on October 21 before leaving for Kannur airport to return to New Delhi, he said.

The Congress party has not organised any public meeting for the senior leader due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 16:06 IST
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Oct 17, 2020 16:33 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Finch, Padikkal begin Bangalore’s 178-run chase
Oct 17, 2020 17:29 IST
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Mizoram govt objects to temple construction at disputed border with Tripura, imposes prohibitory orders
Oct 17, 2020 17:29 IST
A Calmer You, by Sonal Kalra:If you know just the perfect way to approach someone you like, you’ve got to be kidding me!
Oct 17, 2020 17:25 IST
Raj Babbar shares gorgeous pic of late wife Smita Patil on her birthday
Oct 17, 2020 17:21 IST
No major mutation in Covid-19 virus in India, confirms PMO
Oct 17, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.