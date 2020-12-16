Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet on defence, says wastage of time

The parliamentary panel on defence wasted time discussing the uniform of the soldiers, Rahul Gandhi said. ( File Photo) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress members on Wednesday walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting on defence, news agency PTI reported. The Congress leader alleged that instead of discussing on how to equip soldiers better, the panel wasted time in discussing the uniform of the armed forces.

The panel was discussing the uniform of the armed forces in which Rahul Gandhi intervened and said that this could be decided by senior defence officers of the armed forces, it has been learnt