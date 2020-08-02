Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19

Wishes and prayers for home minister Amit Shah poured in after the BJP leader tweeted on Sunday saying that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Wishes and prayers for Union home minister Amit Shah poured in he tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

The minister said that his health was fine but was getting hospitalised on his doctors’ advice.

Shah requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go in to isolation and get tested for Covid-19.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah in Hindi.



The defence minister of India Rajnath Singh wished speedy recovery to Amit Shah.

“Amit ji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe that you will surely overcome coronavirus. I pray for your speedy recovery,” Rajnat Singh tweeted Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery on Twitter. 

“My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya Amit Shah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah after the minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Union minister Babul Supriyo went into isolation soon after Amiti Shah tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus, saying that he had met the home minister.

“I had met Honble HM Shri AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol Covid-19,” he tweeted.

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Gifting ideas that your siblings will love you for
Aug 02, 2020 20:10 IST
Rohit Sharma picks his favourite century of World Cup 2019
Aug 02, 2020 20:09 IST
Night curfew, Section 144 lifted in Pune
Aug 02, 2020 20:07 IST
Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Aug 02, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.