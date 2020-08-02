Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19

Wishes and prayers for Union home minister Amit Shah poured in he tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

The minister said that his health was fine but was getting hospitalised on his doctors’ advice.

Shah requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go in to isolation and get tested for Covid-19.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah in Hindi.

The defence minister of India Rajnath Singh wished speedy recovery to Amit Shah.

“Amit ji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe that you will surely overcome coronavirus. I pray for your speedy recovery,” Rajnat Singh tweeted Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery on Twitter.

“My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya Amit Shah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah after the minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Union minister Babul Supriyo went into isolation soon after Amiti Shah tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus, saying that he had met the home minister.

“I had met Honble HM Shri AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol Covid-19,” he tweeted.