Sections
Home / India News / Rahul slams Centre over LAC stand-off

Rahul slams Centre over LAC stand-off

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sought to corner the government over the India-China de-escalation in Ladakh, asking why status quo ante was not insisted upon...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sought to corner the government over the India-China de-escalation in Ladakh, asking why status quo ante was not insisted upon and why territorial sovereignty of the Galwan Valley does not find mention in the foreign ministry’s statement.

“National interest is paramount. Government of India’s duty is to protect it. Then, why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?” he asked in tweet.

Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on the India-China border standoff, and his twitter attack escalated after 20 Indian soldiers died in clashes with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on June 15.

While the Congress has been asking the government to be transparent on transgressions by China, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the opposition party of politicising the issue and demoralising the armed forces.



Gandhi’s tweet came a day after India and China started disengagement process in the Galwan Valley.

He shared the statements put out by the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries after the talks between China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Gandhi highlighted how the Chinese foreign ministry in its statement made a mention of the Galwan Valley, but the Indian side did not do so.

Doval and Wang, who are special representatives for boundary talks between the two countries, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday during which they agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of troops. The two also said that a complete disengagement at the earliest was necessary for full restoration of peace in border areas and both sides should not allow differences to become disputes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC allows gynaecologist accused of illegal abortions to resume practice
Jul 08, 2020 01:16 IST
Punjab’s Covid deaths per million half of national average
Jul 08, 2020 01:16 IST
22-year-old from Rajasthan arrested for kidnapping, raping minor
Jul 08, 2020 01:16 IST
Man, his brother booked for raping, abetting 20-year-old’s suicide
Jul 08, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.