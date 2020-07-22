Sections
Home / India News / Rahul takes a dig, Javadekar hits back

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, listing the alleged “attempt to topple” the government in Rajasthan and the “Namaste Trump” event among its “achievements” in the Covid-19 times. He said due to such “achievements” of the government, the country is now “Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)” in the fight against the pandemic.

The BJP hit back at Gandhi over his regular tweets against the central government, saying the Congress will become a “party of tweets” as it is doing no work among people and “losing” one leader after another.

“Achievements of the government in the Covid-era: February - Namaste Trump, March - toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April - making people light candles, May - government’s sixth anniversary, June - Bihar virtual rally, July - attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been repeatedly attacking the government over its handling of the Covid-19 situation and also questioning its planning to combat the pandemic.



Union minister Prakash Javadekar responded to Gandhi, calling protests against the amended citizenship law, the Delhi riots in February the Congress’s “achievements” followed by loss of Jyotiraditya Scindia and power in Madhya Pradesh in March, and “incitement” of migrant workers in April.

He said May marked the sixth anniversary of the Congress’ loss of power at the Centre while the party “advocated” for China in June and then it was “finished” in Rajasthan in July.

“Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government,” Javadekar told reporters.

He said Gandhi’s mocking reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people to light candles is a reference to the masses and also to “corona warriors” as this was aimed at motivating these emergency workers.

“People are standing with Modi. The Congress has become helpless,” he said.

Javadekar also said India has done much better than countries such as the US and Brazil in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rahul baba, note India’s achievements in ‘war against Corona’. India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil. By making fun of candle lights, Rahul Gandhi ji you have insulted the people of India and brave corona warriors,” he later tweeted.

