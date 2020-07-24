Sections
Home / India News / Rahul takes swipe at Modi, BJP hits back

Rahul takes swipe at Modi, BJP hits back

Gandhi’s attack on the PM came as part of a series launched by him on Twitter, where he seeks to explain the India-China conflict at the border.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 05:24 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he was busy building his own image, and noted that one man’s vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision.

Gandhi’s attack on the PM came as part of a series launched by him on Twitter, where he seeks to explain the India-China conflict at the border.

The Congress leader said there is no clear-cut vision for the country going forward. BJP president J P Nadda had accused Gandhi of attempting to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, saying it shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.

The Congress leader said one has to deal with the Chinese psychologically from a position of strength and if they sense weakness, “then you had it”.



“PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” he said on Twitter, along with a two-minute video on the Chinese aggression at the LAC.

Gandhi said he is agitated because he can see a huge opportunity being lost by India.

He had earlier accused the Prime Minister of only being bothered about his image, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had described as “mudslinging”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli reacted, saying, “Before asking question and beyond the daily tweets, Mr Gandhi would do well to provide the nation a list of his personal, non-inherited achievements.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: United States Covid-19 cases top four million
Jul 24, 2020 06:04 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on July 24
Jul 24, 2020 06:05 IST
Covid-19 cases in US surpass 4 million, global tally crosses 15 million-mark
Jul 24, 2020 06:04 IST
Funds for 80 stalled projects approved
Jul 24, 2020 05:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.