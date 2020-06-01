Sections
Home / India News / Raigarh district: Woman, two kids die in LPG cylinder explosion

Raigarh district: Woman, two kids die in LPG cylinder explosion

Raipur: A 25-year-old woman and her two children were killed in a liquid petroleum gas (LPG ) cylinder blast at their home in Chandai village in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:56 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Raipur: A 25-year-old woman and her two children were killed in a liquid petroleum gas (LPG ) cylinder blast at their home in Chandai village in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday morning.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Lata Sahu and her two sons, Tikesh Sahu (7) and Jhalak Sahu (3).

“The woman was cooking when the LPG cylinder blast occurred at her home in Chandai village under Sarangarh police station of the district. All three died and the house was also damaged,” said Santosh Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Raigarh.

“Her husband had gone out on work when the accident took place. A case has been filed and an investigation is on,” the SP added.



