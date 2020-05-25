Rail Bhawan staff tests Covid-19 positive, fifth case in less than 2 weeks

After May 13, the Rail Bhawan was shut for sanitisation for two days as an RPF staffer too had tested positive for the disease. (PTI PHOTO.)

A staff member posted at the Rail Bhawan in Central Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, making this the fifth case in less than two weeks to be detected in the same building.

A day earlier, on Sunday, a senior officer posted in the same building was detected coronavirus positive. The officer had last attended work on May 20. At least, 14 other officials who worked closely with her have been sent on home quarantine.

The senior officer testing positive was the fourth case in less than a week at the railway headquarters.

ALSO READ | Delhi reports sharp single-day rise of 635 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 14,000

The third coronavirus positive case at Rail Bhawan had been found just days before the fourth staff member tested Covid-19 positive. The third patient was another senior officer working in the same building. She was working on cadre restructuring of the Railway Protection Force Service. She had last come to work on May 13.

After May 13, the Rail Bhawan was shut for sanitisation for two days as an RPF staffer too had tested positive for the disease.

Some junior employees also have been asked to isolate themselves and rejoin office next month on June 4.

A junior staff member at the RPF office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhawan was the first employee to be infected with coronavirus in the building. This was followed by another case where a langur handler hired to chase monkeys around the Rail Bhawan had tested positive for the infection.

Following the detection of three Covid-19 positive cases on the premises, the Railways had shut down the building for sanitisation on May 14 and 15.